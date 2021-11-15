GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls need to break above 153.80 to open further upside

Long term view:- In the daily chart time interval, we can see the price broke the 50MA support, and the bulls are now trying to push the price up again as the green candle shows, but the bears are also not giving up. We can see the wick because of that. Let’s have a look at the technical analysis to see if the price will go up the 50MA or not? First, the MACD is showing red histograms as the MACD line is below the signal line, and there is no sign that the line will change its direction soon. In addition to that, the RSI is in the neutral zone near 45, and the RSI line is pointing towards the overbought zone of 70, which means the bulls are winning the fight against the bears on the order book. Lastly, the moving average, the 20MA, is above the 50MA, and both are above the 100MA, but we can see the 20MA is heading towards the 50MA and will soon cross. If it happens, then it is a bearish sign.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO