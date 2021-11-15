ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BOJ’s Kuroda: Don't see China’s property sector woes to trigger huge global shock

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFurther comments are flowing in from the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as he continues to speak on the economic growth and Chinese property sector woes. Today's weak GDP likely due to consumption slump...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

Attractive real yields in Japan to curtail additional JPY depreciation – MUFG

Prime Minister Kishida unveiled a record-breaking stimulus worth approximately JPY79 trillion. USD/JPY stays in a consolidation phase following the announcement. Economists at MUFG expect the Japanese to curtail its depreciation thanks to attractive real yields. Larger than expected stimulus program has limited FX action. “The indifference as measured by the...
WORLD
kfgo.com

China’s land sales slump for 4th month as property woes worsen

BEIJING (Reuters) – The Chinese government’s revenue from land sales slumped for a fourth month in October compared with year ago levels, as cash-strapped developers moved cautiously on land buying after tighter regulatory curbs on fresh borrowing. The value of government land sales in October declined 13.14% from a year...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Week ahead: European PMIs could spell more bad news for euro [Video]

The euro has been demolished by fears that new lockdowns will hit economic growth. This has turbocharged the dollar as traders look for shelter, and the upcoming business surveys will be crucial for whether this rotation continues. Meanwhile, markets are split on whether the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will deliver a single or double rate increase, leaving the kiwi vulnerable in case the central bank ‘plays it safe’.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Japanese yen higher despite weak CPI

The Japanese yen has edged higher on Friday. USD/JPY is trading at 113.93, down 0.28% on the day. Japan’s CPI edged up by 0.1% y/y in October, identical to the September gain. Higher energy costs were behind the increase, which would have been higher if not for a sharp drop in mobile phone fees. These inflation figures are certainly much more subdued than what we’re seeing in the US and the UK, where inflation has become a hot issue and is affecting monetary policy. Still, rising fuel prices is a major concern for consumers and businesses, and the government’s new economic package is expected to provide some relief. Many businesses have been hit hard by cost pressures, due to the weak yen, supply chain disruptions and high commodity prices. This hasn’t translated into high inflation, as most firms are reluctant to pass on these costs to consumers.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Iron ore price rebounds on positive news from China’s property sector

The iron ore price rebounded on Friday following some positive news from China’s troubled property sector. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $91.69 a tonne, up 5%, after hitting the lowest in 18 months on Thursday. The most-traded January iron...
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Bonds, Stocks, Economy: How China's Property Woes AreSpillingOverseas

SAN FRANCISCO - Marco Metzler of Switzerland gets 2,000 new followers a day on LinkedIn, all watching to see what will happen to his money. Metzler invested $50,000 last month in the offshore bonds of real estate developer China Evergrande Group to see if he would get any returns. The former Fitch Ratings analyst is not expecting much. He's out to prove a point about China's troubled property sector by chronicling the fate of his investment on social media.
ECONOMY
wsau.com

Analysis-China’s real estate woes sap property investment products

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Chinese investors are abandoning an age-old attachment to property investment products and seeking returns in equities and other corners of the capital markets, as the authorities crack down on the debt-fuelled property sector. The flow of cash into property investment products issued by trust companies has slumped...
REAL ESTATE
NPR

'The China Shock' and the downsides of globalization

Almost a decade ago, three economists began a research project to see what happened to American communities after China cannonballed into the global marketplace at the turn of the millennium. Although opening trade with China resulted in cheaper goods for American consumers and helped lift millions of Chinese people out of poverty, the researchers found that it also killed over a million American manufacturing jobs and wreaked havoc on communities across America's heartland. It came to be known as "the China Shock."
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

BoJ Kuroda: Recovery mechanism maintained, inflation to hit 1% mid 2022

In a speech with business leaders, BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said that CPI is likely to “increase moderately in positive territory for the time being”, reflecting rise in energy prices. Thereafter, “it is projected to increase gradually to about 1 percent as the output gap turns positive around the middle of next year.”
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

BOJ’ Kuroda: Important for forex to move stably reflecting economic fundamentals

Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda crosses wires, via Reuters, during early Monday. The BOJ Boss promotes softer Japanese yen (JPY) while ruling out negative implications of the same on the economy. Key quotes. Don't see current weak yen as particularly negative for Japan's economy. Important for forex to...
BUSINESS
Fortune

China’s crackdown aims to reorient its tech sector—but it will come at a cost

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. One year ago, on Nov. 3, 2020, China’s regulators pulled the plug on what was supposed to become the largest IPO of all time: Ant Group, valued at U.S.$37 billion back then. The regulatory storm in the year that followed has cost investors in China’s internet companies a fortune, triggered a debate over whether China was still investable, and even whether it is undergoing a new “Cultural Revolution.”
CHINA
FXStreet.com

BoJ Gov Kuroda: Japan's consumer inflation likely to accelerate near 1% towards the middle of next year

The Bank of Japan's governor, Haruhiko Kuroda, stated the following comments:. Japan's economic recovery is delayed somewhat. Stagnation in Japan's consumption has been prolonged. Exports, output hovering on a weak note. Service consumption to remain under pressure from covid, temporary slowdown in exports, output likely to continue. The mechanism for...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Will China’s Real Estate Woes Cause Bearishness in the U.S.?

China’s Evergrande crisis exposed cracks in the country’s real estate sector, and this could have a domino effect on other countries around the globe, including the U.S. — or could it?. The U.S. is all too familiar with a real estate crisis, as overinflated housing values coupled with risky, poorly-underwritten...
REAL ESTATE
etftrends.com

China’s Real Estate Sector Rallies on Hopes of Policy Easing

Chinese developers could be getting a giant boon from the central bank as defaults continue for smaller companies and Evergrande once again narrowly misses default with a last-minute bond payment. Stocks and bonds in the sector are climbing as a result, reports the Wall Street Journal. Chinese regulators are looking...
REAL ESTATE
raleighnews.net

US central bank warns China's property problem could hurt global economy

Washington [US], November 10 (ANI): The United States central bank has warned that China's ongoing property woes could elevate financial stresses in China, which could further strain global financial markets and negatively affect the United States. In its biannual report on financial stability, the Federal reserve pointed specifically to the...
FOREIGN POLICY
ihsmarkit.com

The Evergrande Crisis and mainland China’s property sector risks

A common assertion in the business and financial press analyzing the Chinese property developer Evergrande's liquidity crunch is that the real problem Evergrande has exposed is China's flawed and unsustainable economic development model that depends on the property sector as a growth driver. This assessment is erroneous, as it mistakenly identifies causality between China's economic and property sector developments. China's property sector is not a growth driver of the Chinese economy, but a growth passenger. The sector has simply ridden the wave of China's remarkable economic rise, which was the result of structural economic reforms that lifted productivity growth. The unique characteristics of the Chinese economy have further fueled the Chinese property sector's expansion and caused it to become excessively large.
ECONOMY

