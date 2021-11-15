UPDATE 1-China's Oct coal output rises to highest since March 2015

(Adds latest prices) Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures dropped 7% on Wednesday as output continues to rise, expectations that last week's storage build was big and on forecasts for lower heating demand this week. U.S. futures declined despite record gas futures in Asia and a 27% jump in European prices over the past three days on worries Russian gas company Gazprom PAO will not deliver enough fuel to Europe for this winter after Germany's energy regulator suspended the approval process for Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 gas pipe from Russia to Germany. Global gas prices hit record highs as utilities around the world scramble for LNG cargoes to replenish extremely low stockpiles in Europe and meet insatiable demand in Asia, where energy shortfalls have caused power blackouts in China. Following those global gas prices, U.S. futures climbed to a 12-year high in early October on expectations LNG demand would remain strong for months. But overseas prices were still trading over six times higher than U.S. futures because the United States has plenty of gas in storage and ample production. Analysts have said European inventories were about 17% below normal for this time of year, compared with just 3% below normal in the United States. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 25 billion cubic feet of gas to storage last week. That compares with a five-year (2016-2020) average withdrawal of 12 bcf for this time of year. Front-month gas futures fell 36.1 cents, or 7.0%, to settle at $4.816 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). After weeks of extremely volatile trade, the 7% drop on Wednesday was only the biggest daily percentage loss since Nov. 9. In spot news, next-day gas prices at the Northwest Sumas hub NG-PX-HUN-SNL at the Washington-British Columbia border jumped about 38% to their highest since late October after Enbridge Inc reduced flows on its Westcoast pipe in British Columbia due to flooding. That was the biggest daily percentage gain at Sumas since the February freeze left millions without power in Texas. Data provider Refinitiv said output in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged 96.0 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in November, up from 94.1 bcfd in October and a monthly record of 95.4 bcfd in November 2019. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would jump from 104.2 bcfd this week to 112.2 bcfd next week as the weather turns colder and homes and businesses crank up their heaters. The forecast for this week was lower than Refinitiv projected on Tuesday. U.S. exports to Canada averaged 3.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 2.1 bcfd in October, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an all-time monthly high of 3.5 bcfd in December 2019. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants averaged 11.0 bcfd so far in November, up from 10.5 bcfd in October as the sixth train at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass plant in Louisiana started producing LNG in test mode. That compares with a monthly record of 11.5 bcfd in April. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Nov 12 Nov 5 Nov 12 average (Forecast) (Actual) Nov 12 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 25 7 28 -12 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 3,643 3,618 3,954 3,725 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average -2.2% -3.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2020 (2016-2020) Henry Hub 5.07 5.18 2.87 2.13 2.66 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 32.36 31.18 4.84 3.24 5.19 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 37.85 33.02 6.80 4.22 6.49 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 331 331 260 305 314 U.S. GFS CDDs 5 6 12 9 8 U.S. GFS TDDs 336 337 272 314 322 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 96.4 95.5 96.0 91.9 84.6 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.9 8.0 8.4 8.2 8.0 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.2 Total U.S. Supply 104.3 103.5 104.4 100.2 92.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.0 3.4 3.4 2.6 2.7 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.7 5.5 4.9 U.S. LNG Exports 11.2 11.1 11.4 10.0 4.6 U.S. Commercial 9.5 11.6 13.9 11.5 11.1 U.S. Residential 13.5 17.2 22.4 17.3 16.5 U.S. Power Plant 25.1 25.1 24.2 24.8 24.5 U.S. Industrial 22.5 23.3 24.0 23.5 23.5 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.8 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.1 2.2 2.4 2.3 2.1 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 77.5 84.3 91.7 84.2 82.5 Total U.S. Demand 97.1 104.2 112.2 102.3 94.7 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Nov 19 Nov 12 Nov 5 Oct 29 Oct 22 Wind 12 14 9 14 11 Solar 2 2 3 3 3 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 3 Petroleum 1 1 1 1 1 Natural Gas 36 35 40 38 38 Coal 20 19 19 18 19 Nuclear 21 21 19 19 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub NG-W-HH-SNL 5.11 4.77 Transco Z6 New York NG-CG-NY-SNL 4.65 4.54 PG&E Citygate NG-CG-PGE-SNL 6.19 6.20 Dominion South NG-PCN-APP-SNL 4.49 4.33 Chicago Citygate NG-CG-CH-SNL 4.94 4.55 Algonquin Citygate NG-CG-BS-SNL 4.85 5.05 SoCal Citygate NG-SCL-CGT-SNL 6.30 6.00 Waha Hub NG-WAH-WTX-SNL 4.68 4.30 AECO NG-ASH-ALB-SNL 4.26 3.83 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England EL-PK-NPMS-SNL 55.75 51.75 PJM West EL-PK-PJMW-SNL 35.50 33.75 Ercot North EL-PK-ERTN-SNL 43.75 36.50 Mid C EL-PK-MIDC-SNL 60.81 46.71 Palo Verde EL-PK-PLVD-SNL 25.75 27.75 SP-15 EL-PK-SP15-SNL 66.75 59.50 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri, Kirsten Donovan)

