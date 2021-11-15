ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Japanese shares track Wall Street higher; Tokyo Electron leads gains

By Junko Fujita
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday, taking cues from Wall Street’s strong finish on the weekend, with chip-making equipment supplier Tokyo Electron leading gains, while investors shook off a negative domestic economic data.

The Nikkei share average rose 0.5% to 29,752.53 by 0156 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.44% to 2,049.58.

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Friday, with market-leading growth shares, including Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp kick-starting indexes’ climb as investors looked past disappointing U.S. economic data.

“Recently Japanese market sometimes shows little correlation with the U.S. market but today we can say the market rose because of the Wall Street’s gains on the weekend,” said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

“But we can not find any market-moving catalysts that could lift the Nikkei above the 30,000 level.”

The market did not react to the news that Japan’s economy shrank faster than expected in the third quarter, as global supply disruptions and fresh COVID-19 cases hit business and consumer spending.

Heavyweight Tokyo Electron gained 1.53% after the company raised its profit forecast as well as outlook for dividend payouts.

Restaurant shares gained as Skylark Holdings raised its annual net profit forecast to 10 billion yen ($88 million) from 400 million yen.

Skylark surged 6.75% while sushi restaurant chain Food & Life Companies and Kurgan Sushi rose 1.93% and 1.79%, respectively.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group rose 2.12% after reporting a surge in its first-profit, while a rival Mizuho Financial Group fell despite a robust earnings.

The largest percentage decliners were Ebara , falling 5.48 %, followed by Nippon Express and Dentsu Group, losing 4.97% and 3.51%, respectively.

There were 106 advancers on the Nikkei index against 113 decliners. ($1 = 113.8200 yen)

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) advanced 3.71% to $1,137.06 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $106.43 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Rivian, Lucid, Tesla See High WallStreetBets Interest But This Stock Is At The Top Of The Chart Today

Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has emerged as the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of early Thursday, while Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN), Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Canoo Inc. (NASADAQ: GOEV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Graphics chipmaker Nvidia is seeing the highest interest on...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo Electron#Wall Street#Apple Inc#Japanese#Topix#Microsoft Corp#Chibagin Asset Management#Skylark Holdings#Food Life Companies#Kurgan Sushi#Mizuho Financial Group#Ebara#Nippon Express#Dentsu Group#Nikkei
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) slipped 0.61% to $2,978.53 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.77 below its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rose 1.95% to $345.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.40% to 16,057.44 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $39.03 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Nasdaq Composite posts 46th record close of 2021 but broader stock market limps lower in week before Thanksgiving

The Nasdaq Composite index finished at a record high amid an otherwise lackluster end of the week for the broader market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 ending the session in negative territory, amid growing concerns over rising cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. and Europe. However, the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite showed gains outperformed as a retreat in bond yields, which move opposite to prices, helped to support further gains for large-capitalization technology stocks, including chip makers like Micron Technology Inc. , which helped to lead gains in the Nasdaq. The tech-heavy index booked its 46th record closing high of 2021. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down nearly 270 points, or 0.8%, at 35,602, on a preliminary basis. The S&P 500 index ended the session down 0.1% at 4,698. For the week, the Dow closed down 1.4%, while the S&P 500 posted a weekly gain of 0.3% and the Nasdaq Composite's record run was aided by a 1.2% gain for the week. Nov. 26 marks Thanksiving in the U.S. and markets will be closed, while early closures will occur on the Friday after the holiday, known as Black Friday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Moderna Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is trading higher Friday after the company announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized its booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. for adults 18 and older. The booster can be used in all individuals 18 years and older who have completed a primary...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
CNN

Shares of Sweetgreen soar following Wall Street debut

New York (CNN Business) — Wall Street is hungry for fancy salads. Sweetgreen's stock nearly doubled in price mid-day Thursday, hours after the upscale salad chain made its Wall Street debut. The company set its price at $28 per share Wednesday, ahead of its initial public offering Thursday. The stock...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Cisco's stock set to suffer biggest selloff in 15 months, shaves points off the Dow's price

Shares of Cisco Systems Inc. tumbled 9.0% in toward a six-month low in morning trading Thursday, to pace both the Dow Jones Industrial Average's and S&P 500's decliners, in the wake of the networking company's disappointing fiscal first-quarter report. The stock is headed for the biggest one-day percentage selloff since it plunged 11.2% on Aug. 13, 2020, which followed Cisco's fiscal fourth-quarter 2020 results. The stock's price decline of $5.09 was shaving about 34 points off the Dow's price, which is down 188 points, or 0.5%. If there is a silver lining to Cisco's stock drop, it's that Cisco's stock is currently the 27th lowest priced in the Dow, so it is the 27th most influential, given that the Dow is a price-weighted index.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Wall Street Opens Higher as Inflation Concerns Ease

FTSE -0.14% at 7277. US stocks are set for a firmer start to trading after a weaker close in the previous session. Concerns over inflation pulled stocks lower in a data quiet session. Today fresh record highs in Europe have helped set an upbeat tone to trading. Falling treasury yields...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oil futures rebound from their lowest levels in about 6 weeks

Oil futures finished higher on Thursday, rebounding after settling Wednesday at their lowest levels since early October. U.S. benchmark crude futures have dropped from their recent highs as energy traders appear to have mostly "priced in" the impact of a potential coordinated strategic petroleum reserve release between the U.S. and China, said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. Still, the oil market deficit will remain even if the reserves are tapped, and "the next big move for prices will most likely depend on the weather." December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 65 cents, or 0.8%, to settle at $79.01 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices for the front-month contract, which expires at the end of Friday's session, settled Wednesday at the lowest since Oct. 7, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

Want 125% Gains? Wall Street Says Buy This Stock

Latch's smart locks power apartment buildings and commercial offices. Disruptions in global supply chains caused Latch's share price to tumble last month. Valuation and price targets can be tricky topics for investors. Two highly trained analysts can come to very different conclusions about what a company is worth and which direction its share price is headed. For that reason, I tend to ignore Wall Street's near-term forecasts. But that doesn't mean those metrics are worthless. Price targets can be a great place to start your research.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

228K+
Followers
242K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy