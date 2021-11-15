ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9-year-old trampled at Astroworld dies from injuries

By Tristi Rodriguez
HOUSTON, Texas (KRON/AP) — The 9-year-old boy who was in a medically induced coma after attending Travis Scott’s Atroworld concert in Houston died on Sunday, according to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

Ezra attended the festival with his father who said the child had injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

“Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come,” Turner wrote on Twitter. “May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

This is the 10th known death from the festival.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.

