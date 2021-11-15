ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Faithful since 1846’ – Church celebrates 175 years of worship

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville church is celebrating 175 years of worship on the city’s northside.

Salem United Methodist Church started on the city’s west side in 1846 before moving to its current location along Kratzville Road in the late 1800’s. The church celebrated the milestone occasion with a dinner after its 10:30 service Sunday morning. Church members say they’re honored to be a part of this historic moment.

A look at St. Joseph’s bell tower

“We’ve lost parents here, grandparents, made friends and the church is the one constant still standing,” said John Bertram, a long-time member of the church. “It’s something we’re very proud of, and it’s really a powerful, emotional feeling to be a part of an historic day like today.”

He adds that the church has been resilient through the years, surviving wars, economic downturns and now two different pandemics.

Years ago, their church motto was “Small enough to know you and large enough to serve you.” They say it still rings true today as they also embrace “Open Hearts. Open Minds. Open Doors”.

