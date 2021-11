With the Investment, Braidio Aims to Simplify Digital Transformation and Growth For Companies of All Sizes and at Global Scale. Braidio, the award-winning WorkStream platform that threads information, people, and business tools into a single point of productivity, announced a $50 million investment commitment from Luxembourg-based GEM Global Yield LLC SCS (“GEM”) to take the company public. The $50 million investment commitment becomes immediately available on the first day of trading with further tranches to be drawn at the company’s option over a three-year period. Braidio will control the timing and maximum amount of drawdowns under this facility and has no minimum drawdown obligation. With certainty of the investment upon listing, Braidio is now well-positioned to accelerate its vision of delivering a complete digital presence to customers at the mobile edge. Concurrent with a public listing of Braidio shares, Braidio will issue warrants to GEM to purchase the common stock of the company.

