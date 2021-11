CLEARWATER, Fla — Clearwater Marine Aquarium reopened Saturday after closing Friday to allow staff the time to mourn the loss of their beloved Winter the Dolphin. Although Winter is no longer at the facility, her presence will always be felt at Clearwater Marine Aquarium where there is a banner hanging to remember her. In addition, visitors have dropped off flowers in her honor and you can't miss the "Winter Zone" of the aquarium where both Dolphin Tale and Dolphin Tale 2 were filmed. Winter was a crowd favorite as one of the resident dolphins at the rescue and rehabilitation aquarium.

CLEARWATER, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO