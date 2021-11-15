ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga

By ARPAN LOBO The Holland Sentinel
 6 days ago
West Michigan business leaders met with Rep. Bill Huizenga, second from right, on Friday.  Holland Sentinel photo / Arpan Lobo

HUDSONVILLE — Local business officials remained concerned over a series of trends impacting labor and supply chains.

During a roundtable discussion at Royal Technologies in Hudsonville on Friday, Nov. 12, owners of small businesses told U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, issues like the rising costs of goods, untenably high turnover rates among employees and a looming vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more workers are stifling economic growth locally.

