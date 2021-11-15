Local business heads malign supply, labor issues in roundtable with Huizenga
HUDSONVILLE — Local business officials remained concerned over a series of trends impacting labor and supply chains.
During a roundtable discussion at Royal Technologies in Hudsonville on Friday, Nov. 12, owners of small businesses told U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga, R-Zeeland, issues like the rising costs of goods, untenably high turnover rates among employees and a looming vaccine mandate for employers with 100 or more workers are stifling economic growth locally.
