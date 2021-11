BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At this point, the regularly scheduled stimulus payment will be coming to an end. The American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Joe Biden back in March delivered a third check worth $1,400 to nearly every American (after previous $1,200 and $600 payments). The American Rescue Plan also changed the federal Child Tax Credit. It expanded the tax credit up to $3,600. It also sent the first half of the newly expanded credit directly to American families starting in July.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 7 DAYS AGO