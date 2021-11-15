ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones exits game with knee injury as Packers shutout Seahawks, 17-0

By Colin Deaver
 6 days ago

UPDATE: ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reported on Monday that Jones indeed suffered a mild sprain of his right MCL and will be out 1-2 weeks.

GREEN BAY, Wisc. (KTSM) – The Green Bay Packers defeated the Seattle Seahawks 17-0 on Sunday to improve to 8-2 on the season, but for many Packers fans around the nation, concern turned immediately to running back Aaron Jones.

The El Paso native and graduate of Burges High School and UTEP left the game and did not return with a right knee injury in the final minute of the third quarter after a carry of six yards.

Jones sat on the bench in his jacket for the rest of the game and the CBS broadcast crew reported that Jones walked out of the Packers’ injury tent in tears to go talk to his family.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported during the game that Green Bay fears Jones sprained his MCL, but that Jones would undergo further testing following the game. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have an update on Jones’ prognosis in his postgame press conference.

After the game, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel confirmed the initial diagnosis of a sprained MCL for Jones, adding that this isn’t the first time he’s had that injury. This is the third time in his career he’s sprained his right MCL; surgery has not been required for any of them.

Depending on the severity of the sprain, a sprained MCL could keep Jones out anywhere from 2-8 weeks. However, as knee injuries go, it would be relatively good news for Jones and the Packers. No timeline has yet been set for a return to action for the UTEP product.

Before his injury, Jones had seven carries for 25 yards and four receptions for 61 yards vs. the Seahawks. On the season, he has rushed for 541 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones was a Pro Bowler in 2020 and signed a 4-year, $48 million contract extension with the Packers in the offseason. Green Bay will play at the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

#Seahawks#The Packers#Vikings#American Football#Espn#The Green Bay Packers#The Seattle Seahawks 17 0#Burges High School#Utep#Cbs#Rb Aaron Jones#Packers Rb
