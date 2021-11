James Harden is one of the best scorers in the NBA when he is at the top of his game. To start this season, however, Harden has mostly deferred to none other than Kevin Durant, which has ultimately altered his ability to pad stats. Heading into last night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Harden had yet to score 30 points in a game this season, although he ultimately broke out with a 39-point performance that allowed his team to take home the victory.

