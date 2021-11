Kalani Sitake is a wanted man. Why wouldn't he be? The Cougars are ranked #14 in the College Football Playoff Poll in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Instead, the Cougars are 8-2 and just starting to find their stride as a football team. They are three-score favorites this week on the road against Georgia Southern and positioned nicely to have a chance at their second straight win over USC after Thanksgiving.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO