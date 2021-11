MIDLAND — Tuesday proved to be the end of the line for the Cadillac Vikings. The perennial contender fell in straight sets (25-17, 25-23, 25-21) to fifth-ranked North Branch in the Division 2 volleyball state quarterfinal match at Midland High School. This isn’t the first time North Branch (45-8) brought the Vikings’ (42-12-1) season to a premature end. The Broncos also knocked off Cadillac in the 2014 and 2015 state quarterfinal matches, winning the state title in ‘14 but falling to Ann Arbor Father Gabriel Richard in ‘15.

NORTH BRANCH, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO