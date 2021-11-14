Ferris State Women’s Soccer Defeats No. 1 GVSU for First Ever GLIAC Tournament Title

ALLENDALE – The 24th-ranked Ferris State women’s soccer team defeated nationally first-ranked Grand Valley State 1-0 to capture the first ever GLIAC Tournament title in program history on Sunday.

With the win, the Bulldogs earn their first-ever automatic qualifier into the NCAA Tournament and will now play in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in school history.

Near the end of the first half at 41:50, Ferris State sophomore Jessie Bandyk netted the only goal of the game for her third of the season.

The Bulldogs tied 2-2 after two overtimes with the Lakers in the first meeting this year on October, 3 and ended in a 1-1 two-overtime draw again for the second regular season showdown on November, 7.

Ferris (15-3-3) hands GVSU (18-1-2) its first loss of the year and ends the overall season series with the Lakers 1-0-2.

The NCAA Tournament Selection show is set for Monday, Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. and will be streamed online at NCAA.com.