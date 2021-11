LEESBURG — The Lee County 100-Acre Park Committee is continuing its work on developing the new park off the U.S. 19 Bypass. Phase 1 of this development is already proceeding with the Kinchafoonee Creekside 3-acre portion of the park. Although the park is not currently open, many projects already have been completed or are in progress. Already installed are eight picnic tables and a kiosk stand with creek and park information. Additionally, the small shed at the park has been upgraded with electricity and has been freshly painted. In the very near future, a well and small shower will be installed for visitors to have fresh water.

LEE COUNTY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO