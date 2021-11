Talen Horton-Tucker started for the Lakers on Sunday, but he doesn’t know if he will moving forward. He played a mostly on-ball role for the team in their 114-106 win over the San Antonio Spurs, but he isn’t sure how much that will continue when LeBron James returns to the lineup. His teammates and coaches were impressed with his defense in his first game back, but Horton-Tucker isn’t sure it was good enough.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO