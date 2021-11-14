ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIRED SHUT | Release Date Announcement & Official Trailer

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelease Date: November 30, 2021 (Digital & VOD) ; 1/25 (DVD) Written By: Peter Malone Elliott (Story by, Screenplay by), Alexander Sharp...

horrornews.net

flickeringmyth.com

Trailer, poster and images for horror-thriller Wired Shut

101 Films has released a U.S. trailer, poster and images for director Alexander Sharp’s horror-thriller Wired Shut which follows an estranged father and daughter who forced to band together to survive the night when a menacing stranger shows up at their secluded home; check them out here…. Famed author Reed...
TVShowsAce

Netflix: David Fincher’s Documentary Series ‘Voir’: Release Date, Trailer

Most people enjoy movies, including many streamed on Netflix, but Voir celebrates cinema in a different way. This latest Netflix documentary from Oscar-nominated filmmaker David Fincher along with David Prior reminds us why cinema holds a special place in our lives. The series includes intimate personal histories and insights on characters in many of the best films out there. Read on to find out more about this upcoming documentary series and watch a trailer.
ComicBook

Aggretsuko Season 4 Confirms Netflix Release Date With First Trailer

Netflix has confirmed the release date for Aggretsuko Season 4 with its very first trailer! The third season of the fan favorite Sanrio series made its debut last Summer, and was one of the biggest Netflix releases of that year as it continued the show's trend of shifting into a new kind of experience. The series has evolved in quite a number of ways since it first began, and Retsuko's complicated love life will seemingly be the focus of the next season much like it was before. This time it'll be through Haida's perspective, seemingly.
Hypebae

Disney+ Releases Official Trailer of 'Cinderella' Remake, 'Sneakerella'

Last year, Disney+ announced that a Cinderella remake titled Sneakerella was in the works. Now, the streaming platform has officially released the movie‘s trailer. Set in New York City, the film follows El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works at his late mother’s shoe store as a stock boy. Similar to Cinderella, El lives with his stepfather and two mean stepbrothers who are hindering him from exploring his talent. However, El gains back hope and inspiration when he meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King (John Salley). “With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a ‘legit’ sneaker designer in the industry,” as per Disney+’s description.
startattle.com

My Fiona (2021 movie) trailer, release date

Best friends for life, Jane (Jeanette Maus) and Fiona have done everything together since kindergarten – Jane following wherever Fiona will lead. Left devastated and adrift following Fiona’s sudden sui—e, Jane tries to make sense of everything by helping Fiona’s widow Gemma care for their young son Bailey. Polar-opposites, the two women only have their shared grief and love for Fiona. But as Jane’s help offers some stability, Gemma can’t help being drawn to her and an unexpected intimacy builds between them. Startattle.com – My Fiona 2021.
ComicBook

Sneakerella: Disney Reveals Trailer and Release Date For New Original Movie

Disney is giving the fairytale of Cinderella a refresh with an original movie on Disney+ titled Sneakerella. This gender-flipped edition of the classic Disney story was officially announced during Disney+ Day, where a host of other new movies and series were also revealed. Instead of trying to sneak into an exclusive ball, our protagonist El (Chosen Jacobs) is attempting to get into a sneaker convention to show off some of his original works of art. Sneakerella takes place inside New York City's avant-garde street-sneaker subculture and premieres on Disney+ February 18, 2022.
Cosmopolitan

After Ever Happy: Release date, trailer and more for the last After movie

The fourth movie in the After franchise, After Ever Happy, is officially happening. Yep, Harden and Tessa will be taking centre stage once again as their story finally comes to an end, and fans will discover the fate of the turbulent relationship. Here's everything we know about After Ever Happy,...
editorials24.com

Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer and Release Date

The Crawley family is finally heading back to the big screen in Downton Abbey: A New Era! Over two years after the Focus Features film became a box office hit, a sequel to the 2019 film has been announced. The movie will reunite the entire original principal cast, and if that wasn’t exciting enough, there are a handful of new faces joining the cast this time around — including Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West. The upcoming film was originally slated to premiere on Dec. 22, 2021, but has since been pushed to March 18, 2022.
weareiowa.com

Disney Plus Day: The biggest announcements and trailer releases

WASHINGTON — Disney is celebrating the two-year anniversary of its streaming service by giving fans a sneak peak at many of its upcoming projects. The so-called Disney+ Day celebration on Friday, Nov. 12, also features the Disney+ premiere of several movies including: “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings,” “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
horrornews.net

Sonny Mallhi’s slasher film HURT

HURT, from director Sonny Mallhi (THE STRANGERS, THE DARK AND THE WICKED). The horror flick hits theaters & VOD/Digital on December 10th. A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the “Haunted Hayride.” But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives… or become the next attraction.
Inverse

release date, cast, plot, and trailer for the Hawkeye Disney Plus spinoff

Of all the original series announced and confirmed during the 2021 Disney+ Day celebration, one likely less recognizable to casual subscribers is Echo. A spin-off from (and chronological follow-up to) Marvel’s Hawkeye series, Echo is one of the pre-announced titles that superhero fans knew the least about heading into Disney+ Day, but it’s already shaping up to be one of the studio’s most interesting Phase Four projects. Echo will showcase a groundbreaking new hero and could even bring back characters from Netflix’s Daredevil series, a rumored maneuver that grows buzzier by the day.
horrornews.net

Fantasia hit KING CAR lands trailer + January release date

Dark Star Pictures has acquired North American rights to Renata Pinheiro’s sci-fi thriller KING CAR. Dark Star Pictures will release the film in theaters and on VOD/Digital on January 7, 2022. KING CAR World Premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, North American Premiered at Fantasia Film Festival, and U.S. Premiered at Fantastic Fest.
horrornews.net

Asylum’s DEVIL’S TRIANGLE – Trailer + Theatrical/Digital Release Details!

Starring legendary cult action star Fred Williamson!. When a group of marine biologists crash land in the Bermuda Triangle, they realize they have stumbled into the lost city of Atlantis. But they quickly discover the city isn’t friendly, and its humanoid inhabitants are planning worldwide domination using the piles of weapons and technology that have fallen through the Triangle over the centuries.
horrorsociety.com

Official Trailer & Release Date for Najarra Townsend’s THE DARKNESS OF THE ROAD

Horror favorite Najarra Townsend (Contracted, Dementia: Part II) stars in the spine-chilling The Darkness of the Road, premiering on DVD and Digital December 14 from Uncork’d Entertainment. A single mother and her young daughter are driving on a desolate road in a moonless desert. After meeting a young female hitchhiker...
horrornews.net

Trailer and poster released for Icelandic psychological mystery Quake

Trailer and poster released for Icelandic psychological mystery Quake. Quake will have its World Premiere at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival on November 20th. Ursus Parvus have released the poster and trailer for Icelandic haunting mystery title Quake, which will have its World Premiere (November 20th) at Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF).
startattle.com

Nantucket Noel (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Nantucket Noel follows Christina Antonioni, who learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store, during the Seaside Noel celebrations. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer’s son. This Hallmark Christmas romance movie is directed by Kirsten Hansen, the...
startattle.com

Gentefied (Season 2) Netflix, Comedy, trailer, release date

In this new season, the Morales cousins fight alongside Pop on his battle to stay in the country, all while dealing with new love, new babies, estranged fathers, and of course, tracking down Bad Bunny at a Halloween party. They’ll fight to thrive, but along the way will question where they truly belong in a world made up of borders, family separation, and the potential loss of their beloved taco shop, Mama Fina’s. Startattle.com – Gentefied | Netflix.
