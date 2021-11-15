ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TABLE-Breakdown of China's October industrial output

BEIJING, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Following is a breakdown of China’s industrial output for October, published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. (Percent change from a year earlier, except for sales/output ratio):

Oct Sep Aug Jul

Jun May Apr Mar Jan-Feb Dec Nov Oct Overall output 3.5 3.1 5.3 6.4

8.3 8.8 9.8 14.1 35.1 7.3 7.0 6.9 Sales/output ratio 97.3 98.2 97.8 97.7 97.1 97.4 98.3 96.5 98.5 98.4 98.3 98.4 Industrial exports 11.6 16.8 14.8 11.0 13.4 16.9 18.5 15.9 42.5 9.5 9.1 4.3 Industries: Textiles -5.9 -5.8 -2.5 -1.0 -1.3 -3.0 2.5 7.5 39.5 5.2 6.5 9.5 Chemicals 0.8 0.0 5.5 6.6

9.8 8.6 8.7 11.9 30.8 7.5 9.2 8.8 Non-metal minerals -4.1 -1.1 4.4 5.9

8.7 7.6 12.6 24.5 44.8 7.5 7.7 9.3 Ferrous metals -12.8 -9.7 -5.3 -2.6

4.1 7.7 10.9 12.3 21.6 10.7 9.6 11.2 General equipment 1.0 3.0 6.7 7.6 13.9 13.8 14.9 20.2 62.4 11.1 10.2 13.1 Transport equipment 6.5 7.9 1.3 4.6

6.8 7.5 7.7 9.8 48.9 8.7 2.6 -0.7 Machinery 5.3 6.8 10.3 10.3 15.0 18.7 22.6 24.1 69.4 15.6 18.0 17.6 Communication 14.0 9.5 13.3 13.0 13.4 12.7 10.4 12.2 48.5 11.4 9.3 5.0 Power equipment 10.7 8.9 5.0 12.7 10.8 10.4 9.8 13.6 19.6 5.4 5.1 3.6 Products: Electric power 3.0 4.9 0.2 9.6

7.4 7.9 11.0 17.4 19.5 9.1 6.8 4.6 Steel products -14.9 -14.8 -10.1 -6.6

3.0 7.9 12.5 20.9 23.6 12.8 10.8 14.2 Cement -17.1 -13.0 -5.2 -6.5 -2.9 -3.2 6.3 9.4 61.1 6.3 7.7 9.6 Crude oil runs -3.0 -2.6 -2.2 -0.9

5.1 4.4 7.5 19.7 15.0 2.1 3.2 2.6 Cast iron -19.4 -16.1 -11.1 -8.9 -2.7 -0.2 3.8 8.9 6.4 5.4 4.7 9.4 Crude steel -23.3 -21.2 -13.2 -8.4

1.5 6.6 13.4 19.1 12.9 7.7 8.0 12.7 Motor vehicles -8.3 -13.7 -19.1 -15.8 -13.1 -4.0 6.8 69.8 89.9 6.5 8.1 11.1 Cars -8.1 -9.5 -11.5 -14.5 -13.1 -1.0 -3.5 64.8 95.4 11.0 7.4 7.5 Coal 4.0 -0.9 0.8 -3.3 -5.0 0.6 -1.8 -0.2 25.0 3.2 1.5 1.4 Natural gas 0.5 7.1 11.3 9.8 13.1 5.8 7.0 12.1 13.5 13.7 11.8 11.9 Crude oil 3.0 3.2 2.3 2.5

2.8 3.5 3.4 3.3 0.4 0.9 1.2 1.4 Coke -11.3 -9.6 -5.0 -2.9 -3.2 0.3 2.4 4.7 10.3 1.2 4.5 2.2 (China economics team)

