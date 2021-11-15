Najee Harris After Steelers Tie Lions: 'I Didn't Even Know You Could Tie in the NFL'

FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots have always been tight-lipped about Bill Belichick’s salary, but it is no secret that he has a pretty big figure on his paystubs. We now know that Belichick is not just the highest-earning coach in the NFL, but that the hooded one is the highest-paid coach in all of U.S. sports. That comes thanks to a new list by Sportico. Kurt Badenhausen published a list of the Highest-Paid Coaches In U.S. Sports on Wednesday, and Belichick is above everyone else in the world of sports coaching. According to the list, Belichick is earning an average annual...

