NFL

Najee Harris After Steelers Tie Lions: 'I Didn't Even Know You Could Tie in the NFL'

By SI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteelers rookie running back Najee Harris got plenty used to winning during his prolific college career, losing just three times in 51 games played...

Najee Harris reveals he had no clue NFL games could end in a tie

As the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions met one another in Week 10, both their efforts weren’t enough as the two tied 16-16. And though ties aren’t too common, there has been one in each of the past four NFL seasons. But it appears that Steelers rookie running back Najee...
NFL
