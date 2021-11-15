Walleye break three-game losing streak with convincing 7-4 win over Indy

It went from a subdued Sunday at the Huntington Center to a sudden celebration as the Toledo Walleye scored four goals in a span of less than six minutes to break open a tight contest against the Indy Fuel, going on to win 7-4.

The game was tied 1 when Toledo scored four goals in 5:26 as the Walleye seized an instant 5-1 lead. Toledo scored on back-to-back shots two times in the four-goal outburst.

The eruption was just what the doctor ordered for a Walleye team (6-4-0) that snapped a three-game losing streak, including two straight losses on home ice.

“In that locker room there's a big sigh of relief,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “We hate losing at home. So this is a big confidence boost for our group. It's huge. It's good for the mental state of this team. We have a close group. When you win together, it's a lot of fun.”

A quiet crowd of 5,013 suddenly became vocal as the home team seized control.

Captain T.J. Hensick finished with two goals and an assist.

“'You have to stop the bleeding, and we did today,” Hensick said. “Losing two in a row at home is inexcusable. It can't happen. It was a win we needed, for sure. We needed to refocus. We'll keep grinding it out.”

Blake Hillman had one goal and two assists and Matt Berry had four assists. Conlan Keenan and Brett McKenzie each had a goal and an assist.

“This was a huge win for us,” Hillman said. “That was big to get some pucks in the back of the net and finally get rewarded for our hard work.”

The floodgates completely opened when McKenzie scored on a solo breakaway on a pass from Berry. The fifth goal led to the replacement of Indy goalie Mitch Gillam (19 saves on 24 shots) in exchange for Cale Morris as the Walleye went up 5-1 with 3:12 left in the second period.

Down 1-0, the Walleye netted an enormous goal with 27.2 seconds left in the first period to tie it up. Forward Josh Dickinson got in all alone on a breakout pass from Berry and beat Gillam on his stick side. It was Dickinson's third goal of the season, and Hensick also assisted on the play.

“That was huge because we were playing well,” Watson said. “We're a resilient group. That was huge for our mentality.”

The Walleye took a 2-1 lead on a goal from Hillman with an assist from Marcus Vela with 8:38 left in the second period. Hillman, who played in 35 games for the Walleye in 2019-20, scored his second of the season on a shot to the far post after a nice drop-back pass from Vela.

“It was a huge confidence boost for us,” Hillman said.

Toledo earned a 3-1 lead after a great hustle play from Gordi Myer, who beat Gillam in a race for the puck along the boards. Brady Tomlak then passed to Keenan, who scored into a wide-open net.

The downtown arena came completely alive when the Walleye added a fourth goal. Austin McIlmurray scored his first of the season on an assist from Keenan for a 4-1 cushion with 4:12 left in the second period.

“You could see the momentum shift,” Watson said. “You could see the guys get a little swagger back in their game. That's when you're at your best. A lot of different guys contributed. Our big guys, our drivers carried us through this game. They came through big here tonight.”

Indy's Kale Howarth spoiled the fun with a power-play goal to make it 5-2 with 2:16 left in the second.

Hensick scored his seventh of the season 1:40 into the third period to stake Toledo to a 6-2 lead. The power-play goal broke an 0 for 14 streak on the man advantage for the Walleye.

Toledo goalie Billy Christopoulos (3-2-0) also entered the game looking to right the ship as he came in with a 4.22 goals-against average and .856 save percentage. He finished with 30 saves on 34 shots.

Watson said Christopoulos was fantastic.

“We gave up another four breakaways tonight. We need to clean our defensive game up in front of him,” Watson said.

Christopoulos stopped a penalty shot from Seamus Malone early in the third period. But he then gave up a shorthanded goal from Brent Gates after Toledo cleanly lost a faceoff draw right in front of the net as Indy made it 6-3.

Hensick said Christopoulos made several massive saves at big times and he said the team must pay more attention to detail in the defensive zone.

“If we can limit chances for the other team, we're going to score goals,” Hensick said.

Hensick responded with a power-play goal just 50 seconds later as the Walleye went ahead 7-3 with 14:32 left.

Indy notched a goal with 8:38 left as Howarth scored on a wraparound to make it 7-4.

The Fuel scored on their first shot of the game as Gates scored on a wrist shot at the top of the slot 5:05 into the game.

The Walleye had peppered Fort Wayne with 39 shots on Saturday night but did not score in a 3-0 loss.

“Not getting rewarded for all those shots on the road was tough,” Watson said. “It's managing frustrations and sticking with what has worked in the five-game winning streak.”

It was the first of three straight home games for the Walleye. They host the ECHL expansion Iowa Heartlanders on Friday and Saturday night. Toledo defeated Iowa 10-1 and 5-2 on the road in the Walleye's second and third games of the season.

Both Toledo and Indy were playing a third game in as many days. Toledo lost 3-2 to Wheeling at home on Friday. Indy played at Iowa on Friday and at Kalamazoo on Saturday.

“It's been frustrating. I thought we played really well on Saturday night in Fort Wayne. We weren't getting any bounces,” Hensick said. “I like this group. On any night it can be any player. We had contributions throughout the lineup.”

FISH TALES: Veteran F John Albert, who leads the ECHL with eight goals in nine games, was a scratch. … Toledo had defeated Indy 4-1 on the road on Nov. 3. The Fuel (2-5-1) are 0-4-1 in their past five games.