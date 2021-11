Former MVP quarterback Cam Newton has signed a deal to return to the Carolina Panthers for the rest of the season. He is now fully vaccinated and able to join the team right away. It is unlikely he will be ready and caught up by the Panthers’ Week 10 matchup on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers have struggled the past few games with Sam Darnold at quarterback and he is now out with a shoulder injury.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO