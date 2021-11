Fleeing and eluding an officer, stolen vehicle, suspicion, display of license plates, auto towed: Miles and Brainard roads, Harvard Road. Alerted to a possible stolen car in the area on the afternoon of Nov. 8, an officer found a white 2019 Dodge Charger at the Sunoco gas station. The driver pulled out onto Miles at a high rate of speed and continued west to Richmond Road, turning onto Interstate 271 southbound, where the pursuit was terminated near Rockside Road.

ORANGE, OH ・ 9 HOURS AGO