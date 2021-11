The booksellers have spoken. Actually, they may have sung. Singer and songwriter Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics” is Barnes & Noble’s Book of the Year for 2021. McCartney returned the love. “I’m beyond honoured to receive this recognition. My team and I are extremely proud of ‘The Lyrics’ and it means so much to us that you like it as much as we do,” said McCartney in a statement to the bookseller. “Thank you to all the amazing team at Barnes & Noble in helping to launch the book.”

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO