Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Northport, suffers life-threatening injuries

NORTHPORT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A man was struck by a vehicle in Northport Sunday evening and suffers life-threatening injuries.

According to the Northport Police Department, they received the call of a pedestrian struck around 6:14 p.m. The man was located on McFarland Boulevard in front of the Wendy’s with significant injuries.

The Northport Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.

