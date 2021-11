Harrell delivered 18 points (9-11 FG, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds, a steal and a block across 25 minutes in Friday's win over Memphis. In the first weeks of the season, Harrell continues to emerge as one of the league's most productive bench players. He has scored in double digits in each of his nine appearances. As if that wasn't enough, he's also pulled down at least eight boards in five straight contests, with three double-doubles in that span. Harrell might not start any time soon, but that shouldn't prevent him from being a strong play across all formats.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO