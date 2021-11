Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Moschino parent Aeffe S.p.A. is taking control of the brand’s distribution in Mainland China, signaling the increasing relevance of that market for the label. Moschino has signed a letter of intent to take on the management of the brand’s stores in Mainland China, effective in June 2022. The stores have been operated for the past 10 years by Scienward Fashion and Luxury (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalAlberta Ferretti Resort 2022 This is “another pillar of Moschino’s repositioning strategy,” said executive chairman Massimo Ferretti. The...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO