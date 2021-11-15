ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

China Oct industrial output, retail sales beat expectations

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s industrial output grew at a surprisingly faster pace in October, despite fresh curbs to control COVID-19 outbreaks and supply shortages that have threatened to undercut the recovery in the world’s second-largest economy. China’s industrial output grew 3.5% in October from the same period a year...

