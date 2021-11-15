ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina’s Fernandez pledges to tackle IMF debt, inflation after election blow

 6 days ago
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez vowed to resolve the country’s debt with the International Monetary Fund and the “evil” of inflation on Sunday night, after voters firmly punished his Peronist party in a bruising midterm election. He pledged to take aim at wage-sapping inflation that is running...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

