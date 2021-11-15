1 critically injured in Madison stabbing
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a stabbing in Madison Sunday evening.
Police say it happened in the 600 block of Gallatin Pike at around 6:39 p.m. Sunday.Juvenile critically injured in East Nashville shooting
An adult was critically injured in the stabbing and the suspect is not in custody.
No suspect information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 2