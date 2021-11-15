ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

1 critically injured in Madison stabbing

By Ethan Illers
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was critically injured in a stabbing in Madison Sunday evening.

Police say it happened in the 600 block of Gallatin Pike at around 6:39 p.m. Sunday.

An adult was critically injured in the stabbing and the suspect is not in custody.

No suspect information was released.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

