ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

This one hurts twice as much: two missed PAT’s, mistakes cost Saints dearly at Tennessee

By Ed Daniels
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3avvvB_0cwjVIhP00

NASHVILLE ( WGNO ) — The Saints, playing without running back Alvin Kamara, two starters on the offensive line, and defensive back CJ Gardner-Johnson went toe to toe with the team with the best record in the AFC.

But, a pair of missed extra points, key penalties, and a fumble on a kickoff return doomed New Orleans in a 23-21 loss at Tennessee.

Senior Bowl delivers jerseys, shows appreciation around town

The Saints fell to 5-4 with their second consecutive loss. Both losses were by two points.

The game was tied at 6, when Demario Davis was flagged for pass interference on third and goal from the Saints six yard line. On the next play, Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill scored on a quarterback sneak. Three plays before the Davis penalty, Saints safety Marcus Williams intercepted Tannehill in the end zone, but the play was nullified by a questionable roughing the passer call on linebacker Kaden Elliss.

To start the third quarter, Deonte Harris fumbled the kickoff. Tennessee recovered and scored on 2 yard pass from Tannehill to MyCole Pruitt.

Titans’ NFL-best winning streak now 6, edge Saints 23-21

The Saints pulled to within 23-21 on a 15 yard pass from Trevor Siemian to Marquez Callaway with 1:20 to play.

But, on the subsequent two point try, tight end Adam Trautman was called for a false start. With the ball on the 7 instead of the 2, Siemian’s pass to Mark Ingram fell incomplete.

Head coach Sean Payton was asked about the relevance of the penalty.

“It was significant,” said Payton. “Significant.”

Siemian completed 19 of 34 passes for 298 yards and two touchdowns.

Mark Ingram became the Saints all-time leading rushing with 14 carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints play at Philadelphia next Sunday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Yardbarker

Raiders release WR Willie Snead after he asks to be cut

The Las Vegas Raiders have endured a tumultuous season that included the shocking resignation of head coach Jon Gruden but nevertheless managed to enter the bye winners of two consecutive games and at 5-2 on the campaign. Even still, one individual used the off week as an opportunity to embrace...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Siemian
Person
Mycole Pruitt
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Release Former First-Round Wide Receiver

Less than 24 hours before kickoff, the New Orleans Saints made a plethora of moves to their active roster. The most notable move features wide receiver Kevin White. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football announced on Saturday that White has been waived by the Saints. Veteran cornerback Ken Crawley was also waived this afternoon.
NFL
brproud.com

Self inflicted mistakes cost Saints a heartbreaking loss

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Saints struggled to put up numbers. The first touchdown of the game came in the final minute of the fourth quarter. New Orleans also struggled to catch passes. There were at least five dropped passes in the rivalry game. At one point, the Saints had more drops than catches.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#Titans#American Football#Afc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Week 10 loss didn’t hurt the Saints as much as it should have

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and while it was an ugly loss on the surface, was it really that bad in the grand scheme of things? Yes, losing sucks no matter how it happens but the Saints didn’t really get hit all that hard with their 23-21 loss to Tennessee.
NFL
WKRG News 5

Stop the run; Saints prepare for Eagles in Philly

METAIRIE, LA. – The New Orleans Saints pass the halfway mark through season. As they enter Week 11, the Who Dat will face an Eagles team that is 0-4 on their home turf. The Saints have not lost three games in a row in since 2016. The key ingredient to winning this weekend at Lincoln […]
NFL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy