Missouri State

Missouri State wins second-straight MVC tournament title

By Dan Lindblad
 6 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No men’s soccer team has been more dominant in Missouri Valley Conference play than the current Missouri State Bears.

The Bears beat Evansville 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to win their second-straight MVC tournament title at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

Missouri State (17-1, 10-0) improved it’s record over the past three Valley seasons to 27-1-0, which is the best span in conference history.

Javier Martin Gill opened the scoring with a goal in the 29th minute.

That was followed with a Jon Koka goal in the 39th minute to give the Bears a 2-0 lead, which would hold through halftime.

The lone goal of the second half came off the boot of Jesus Barea in the 53rd minute to just about seal the Bears’ championship.

Michael Creek was named the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament MVP after posting two clean sheets through the tournament.

MSU players on the All-Tournament team include: Connor Langan, Josh Dolling, Kyle Hiebert and Creek.

The Bears take the nation’s longest winning streak (15 games) into the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be released on Monday at noon.

Oklahoma State rallies late to hand Lady Bears first loss

STILLWATER, Ok–The Missouri State Lady Bears were on the road Wednesday night. Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team facing Oklahoma State in Stillwater. The Lady Bears went into the game with a 2-0 record. But Oklahoma State rallied late to hand the Lady Bears their first loss of the season 44-40. Missouri State had a big first […]
MISSOURI STATE
Drury retires Diestelkamp and Bernard jerseys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time since the 2019-2020 season, the Drury Lady Panthers played in front of an unrestricted crowd Tuesday with the day’s spotlight falling on two stars from that 2019-2020 team. “It was a big moment,” Former Lady Panther Hailey Diestelkamp said. “Probably the biggest moment of our lives for sure. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Matt Vereen leaving KOLR 10 for South Carolina.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–It’s sad for me to report that Saturday will be Matt Vereen’s last day here at KOLR 10. He’s been outstanding member of the sports family here for more than three years. It’s been wonderful to watch him grow in his skills and I’ve learned a lot from him as well. We’re going to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
