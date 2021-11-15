Missouri State wins second-straight MVC tournament title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — No men’s soccer team has been more dominant in Missouri Valley Conference play than the current Missouri State Bears.

The Bears beat Evansville 3-0 on Sunday afternoon to win their second-straight MVC tournament title at Betty and Bobby Allison South Stadium.

Missouri State (17-1, 10-0) improved it’s record over the past three Valley seasons to 27-1-0, which is the best span in conference history.

Javier Martin Gill opened the scoring with a goal in the 29th minute.

That was followed with a Jon Koka goal in the 39th minute to give the Bears a 2-0 lead, which would hold through halftime.

The lone goal of the second half came off the boot of Jesus Barea in the 53rd minute to just about seal the Bears’ championship.

Michael Creek was named the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Soccer Tournament MVP after posting two clean sheets through the tournament.

MSU players on the All-Tournament team include: Connor Langan, Josh Dolling, Kyle Hiebert and Creek.

The Bears take the nation’s longest winning streak (15 games) into the NCAA Tournament. The bracket will be released on Monday at noon.

