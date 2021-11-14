ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Wilson takes accountability for his poor play vs. Packers

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had arguably the worst game of his career today against the Packers. In his return from injured reserve, Wilson looked like a rookie playing in his first-ever NFL game. When his passes weren’t wobbling like late Peyton Manning ducks they were either sailing or going directly into the hands of his opponents.

At the very least, Wilson took accountability for his actions. Afterwards, he said his finger wasn’t the issue, but he has to play better.

