Crestview, FL

RC tournament raises $5,000 for local charities in Crestview

By Aspen Popowski
 6 days ago

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The B & T RC Raceway Community Charity event wrapped up Sunday, Nov.14 in Crestview.

Crestview residents raced against each other using radio-controlled (RC) cars in a three-day tournament while raising money for local charities.

The event raised over $5,000 for Cops for Kids, Crestview Citizens Police Academy Alumni and the Crestview Area for Sheltering Homelessness, according to a Facebook post from the City of Crestview.

The event was held from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14 at B & T RC Raceway in Crestview.

Mobile Fire Rescue receives $1.9 million training facility

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Department (MFRD) held a ceremony Nov. 18 to commemorate their new training center. The $1.9 million training facility includes: Locker rooms  A testing facility Firefighter gear storage An on-site emergency vehicle operator course The MFRD also received upgrades to their classrooms and urban search and rescue training props. […]
Living history drill happening Dec. 4 at USS Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Living History Crews of the USS Alabama and USS Drum will board the historic naval vessels at Battleship Memorial Park for their December drill on Saturday, Dec. 4.  The historical reenactors will bring the stories of the WWII battleship and submarine to life with demonstrations, interactions, gun testing, and a […]
Foster a pet this Thanksgiving: Santa Rosa County Animal Services offering short-term foster program

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Santa Rosa County Animal Services is offering a short-term foster program for people to foster a pet during the Thanksgiving holiday week. Foster parents can pick up a pet from 1-4 p.m. on Mon. Nov. 22 or Tues., Nov. 23, foster them through the Thanksgiving holiday and drop them off Mon., Nov. 29 from […]
WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

