After a dominating victory over the Dallas Cowboys, the Broncos find themselves 5-4 in an AFC where 5 wins is the standard. Today’s game against the 3-6 Philadelphia Eagles is Denver’s last before the bye. After the week off, they start divisional play with the Chargers and Chiefs in weeks 12 and 13. The extra week looks like it could lead to the return of Bradley Chubb, who should give a big boost to both the run and pass defense right in time for Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes. Everything remains in the front of the Broncos if they take care of business against the Eagles.

