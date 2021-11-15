Man killed by gunshot to the head in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan — A man was fatally shot in the head in East Harlem home on Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found Jayquann Francis, 23, with a gunshot wound to the head in the vicinity of East 110th Street and Madison Avenue, officials said. Francis was unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where was was pronounced deceased.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not yet released identifying information on the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.