Who is John Prine? Yellowstone season 4 airs title card tribute

Shows like Yellowstone tend to ask the question of just how tough a person has to be to hold onto what’s theirs, and then how far a person is willing to go in order to do that. The answer, when it comes to the Duttons, is that they’ll fight as hard as the need to and shed every drop of blood necessary to keep things as they are, and it’s a hard lesson that their enemies are learning as season 4 continues to roll along. The failed, Godfather-like assassination of John Dutton and his son Kayce make it clear that someone was rattled enough to hire out killers that weren’t quite the caliber that was needed since the opening two episodes saw the organizer of the hit found out by Chief Rainwater and his people as they gave the mess over to John Dutton in this episode, telling him that it was his trash to deal with. As always, John was less than impressed, but the ominous way that Chief Rainwater made it known that they had unfinished business was enough to realize that any favor done to the Duttons isn’t exactly a kindness since it comes with a pointed reminder of what’s still to come.

