Who is John Prine? Yellowstone season 4 airs title card tribute

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is John Prine? At the end of Yellowstone season 4 episode 3 tonight, there was a title card tribute to the man. We’ll take you through who he is today, plus what he meant to the world of the Paramount Network series at large. The first thing that...

cartermatt.com

MDogg12
5d ago

one of the greatest songwriters to ever live

John Prine
