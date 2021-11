DALLAS — Updated at 10 a.m. with additional information from police. A woman was shot during a carjacking early Thursday morning in Deep Ellum, police say. Police say she was getting into her car about 12:05 a.m. in the 200 block of N. Crowdus Street when she was approached by at least two men who tried to carjack her, officers at the scene told WFAA.

