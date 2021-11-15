Broncos fans react to new mask recommendations at Empower Field

Has anyone ever said to you that people in your country couldn’t play the sport that people in their country play? Even if they haven’t, the differences between one sport and another are often so great that the similarities tend to not matter after a while. Rugby and American Football can both be fairly brutal since the injuries that can be experienced can be kind of horrifying. Let me be clear, no one is glorifying or even really laughing at the possibility that some players get sidelined and even hospitalized after some of these vicious hits, but laughter is often a way to alleviate the stress that such images might bring to people. As for this family of rugby fans, you can see from their reactions that they’re a bit taken back by the fact that American football can be a bit dangerous thanks to the high impact that can be heard in the video. It’s more than a little obvious that the dad is laughing more at the reactions of his family than video since some of the hits taken and delivered are pretty brutal in nature and likely sent the players to the sidelines and even the locker room, if not the hospital.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO