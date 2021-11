Things could get tense sooner than later. The Pittsburgh Penguins have scored three goals in their last three games and prime culprits for the offensive thud are relied-upon players Jake Guentzel and Kasperi Kapanen. Shots haven’t been an issue for the top wingers, but lighting the lamp has. It’s a continuation of problems that plagued the Penguins at the end of last season, but their goose eggs are an even bigger problem now.

