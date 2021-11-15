ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argentina's opposition scores win in midterm elections

Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — President Alberto Fernández suffered a severe setback in Argentina's midterm elections held Sunday amid widespread anger over high inflation and rising poverty, with his governing coalition losing control of the Senate and threatened with falling from its position as the biggest bloc in the Chamber of...

AFP

In anticipation of new constitution, Chile elects a president

Two years after deadly protests that paved the way for Chile to finally shed its dictatorship-era constitution, elections take place Sunday for a new president to take over in a fast-changing political landscape. The government finally agreed to a referendum, which one year later saw about 80 percent of voters give the go-ahead for a new constitution to be drawn up by an elected body.
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

Why can't Japan's opposition parties win?

Despite a struggling government, stagnant wages, and a surge in COVID-19 cases over the summer, Japan's incumbent governing coalition, in power since September 2012, enjoyed a solid victory in the country's October 31 general election. Opposition parties, even after an all-out effort to coordinate campaign activities, once again failed to gain traction with voters.
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Explainer: Argentina midterm vote is a power struggle for Congress

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentines will head to the polls on Sunday with the balance of power in Congress up for grabs and the ruling Peronist coalition fighting to avoid a bruising defeat that could erase its Senate majority and leading position in the lower house. WHY IS THE VOTE...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Nicaragua’s Ortega seeks re-election with opposition candidates in jail

(Reuters) – Nicaraguans vote on Sunday in a presidential election marked by longtime President Daniel Ortega’s ruthless campaign to extend his tight grip on power by jailing critics in a contest the United States has dismissed as a sham. Ortega, a onetime guerrilla who helped depose a right-wing family dictatorship...
POLITICS
AFP

Skeptical opposition participating in Venezuela regional elections

Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections Sunday for the first time in three years but it will do so disunited and unconvinced President Nicolas Maduro will allow the vote to be free. The main opposition boycotted the last legislative and presidential elections over a lack of free, fair and transparent polls but agreed to take part in Sunday's mayoral and gubernatorial vote after receiving certain assurances from the government. For Maduro, those concessions were aimed at securing a measure of relief from the punishing US sanctions against his government, notably the state PDVSA oil company. Maduro wants to be able to sell Venezuelan oil on the international market, especially in the United States, which used to be the country's biggest customer.
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Analysis-Valuing Argentina’s peso: It could cost the Peronists an election

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s embattled currency could cost the ruling Peronist party an election – and its key majority in the Senate. The peso, on par with the U.S. dollar two decades ago, is now officially worth just one cent. Go to the popular local black market for dollars – which has flourished amid tight capital controls – and it’s worth just half that amount again.
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Analysis: Argentina’s Fernandez faces political acid test in midterm vote

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) – Argentina’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez is set for a political test on Sunday that could split the ruling Peronist party, trigger a cabinet exodus and throw into disarray the left’s campaign two years from a 2023 presidential vote. The South American country is going to the...
POLITICS
International Business Times

Argentina Votes In Bellwether Legislative Election

Argentinians choose new lawmakers Sunday in a vote that could determine President Alberto Fernandez's ability to govern effectively for the remaining two years of his term, marked so far by economic hardship worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. The mandatory vote for nearly half the Chamber of Deputies and a third...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Gazette

'Drained of power': Argentina's Peronists face identity crisis after midterm rout

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Argentina's Peronist ruling coalition is teetering on the brink of political crisis, with President Alberto Fernandez facing a fight for control after voters abandoned his party in bruising midterm elections, sapping his power in Congress. The party, a mix of center-left moderates allied with the president and...
POLITICS
Foreign Policy

Venezuela’s Opposition Readies New Election Push

Here is today’s Foreign Policy brief: Venezuela’s opposition prepares for local and regional elections, Belarus begins moving migrants away from the Polish border, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces repeal of controversial farm laws. Venezuela Opposition Returns to Elections. Venezuelans go to the polls on Sunday for local and...
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

Malaysian PM's party wins landslide victory in state polls

MALACCA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party won a landslide victory in a state election Saturday, defeating its allies in the ruling coalition as well as the opposition ahead of national polls. The victory in southern Malacca state by Ismail’s United Malays National Organization, or...
POLITICS
AFP

Chileans to elect new president in fast-changing political landscape

Chileans head to the ballot box for the fourth time in 18 months Sunday, this time to elect a new president on whose watch the country will draft its first post-dictatorship constitution. The poll comes two years after a social revolt against deep-rooted inequality, and months after elections for a body that will draft the new constitution -- a key demand of the protesters. That ballot, in May, saw voters massively reject traditional political parties in charge since democracy replaced the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet 31 years ago. On Sunday, seven candidates will vie to replace the unpopular President Sebastian Pinera, covering the entire political spectrum from left to right.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Nicaragua says it will leave Organization of American States

Nicaragua’s government announced Friday that it will withdraw from the Organization of American States, a regional body that has accused President Daniel Ortega s government of acts of repression and rigging this month’s election.Nicaragua Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said in a news conference that he sent an “official communication” to OAS Secretary General Luis Almagro citing the body’s “repeated acts of meddling” in Nicaragua.Ortega was elected to a fourth consecutive term in Nov. 7 elections that were broadly criticized as a farce. Seven likely challengers to Ortega were arrested and jailed in the months prior to the election.The OAS General Assembly last week voted to condemn the elections, saying they “were not free, fair or transparent, and lack democratic legitimacy.”Twenty-five countries in the Americas voted in favor of the resolution, while seven — including Mexico — abstained. Only Nicaragua voted against it. Read More Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua voteEXPLAINER: What comes next after Nicaragua's electionNicaragua's Ortega seeks re-election after jailing rivals
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY

