The 2022 Kia EV6 just set a Guinness World Record, and it’s just the latest piece of information that makes us all realize that Kia is doing some really cool things with electric vehicles. The new record involves the electric SUV driving across the country with the shortest amount of charging time. That’s obviously going to be a huge selling point for those with range anxiety, which is the fear of running out of fuel in an electric car. What else does the 2022 Kia EV6 Guinness World Record mean for this new electric SUV?

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO