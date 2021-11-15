ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Hiker finds dead body just outside of Pueblo city limits

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KE1Q6_0cwjS0iX00

PUEBLO, Colo. — Deputies are working to identify a body that was found outside of Pueblo city limits Saturday.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, a man was hiking near Langdon and State Highway 96 Saturday afternoon when he spotted a dead body.

THIS JUST IN: Colorado Springs grass fire contained; 22 homes saved

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and were able to confirm the remains were human. Deputies then cordoned off the area and called out PCSO SOARR, the agency’s drone team, to collect aerial footage of the area before sunset.

Investigators held the scene into Sunday afternoon.

‘Prolific offender’ apprehended at COS Airport after being found carrying marijuana

The body has not been identified and a cause of death has not been determined. An autopsy is scheduled for early this week.

If you have any details related to this case, contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Pueblo Crimestoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KXRM

Woman escapes Saguache County Jail; authorities on the hunt

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado authorities are on the search for an inmate who escaped from the Saguache County Jail Friday night. The inmate has been identified as Kara Eddy. If you see her, you are urged to contact the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (719) 655-2544. According to the sheriff’s office, Eddy escaped around 7:55 […]
SAGUACHE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CBI: Police locate ‘armed and dangerous’ kidnapper; woman still missing

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is searching for a woman they believe has been kidnapped by an “armed and dangerous” man. UPDATE: Police have captured Tre Richardson and located his Ford Windstar car, but Angela Oneill is still missing. Police said Oneill was last seen in the Grand Junction area. If […]
MONTROSE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Pueblo, CO
County
Pueblo County, CO
Pueblo, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Colorado City, CO
KXRM

Man stabbed, suspect on the loose following ‘physical disturbance’

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man is recovering after being stabbed while police search for the culprit. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) , officers were dispatched N. Circle Dr. and Galley Road, which is near AMF Colorado Springs Lanes, around 5:45 p.m. Thursday for a “physical disturbance.” When officers arrived, they found a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#Dead Body#Cos#Hiker
KXRM

3rd person arrested in death of 81-year-old Lakewood man

AKEWOOD, Colo. — A third person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder of 81-year-old Gail Wilson. On Thursday evening, Lakewood Police arrested 21-year-old Jay Sean Griffith. He is being held on suspicion of accessory to first-degree murder and tampering with a deceased body. According to arrest documents, Griffith was living in the […]
LAKEWOOD, CO
KXRM

Foot chase leads to containment in Colorado Springs; felony parole violator captured

COLORADO SPRINGS — A known felon has been apprehended after he ran from police and tried to hide from officers. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Homeless Outreach Team Officers were addressing camping violations in Dorchester Park when they found two people with active warrants. 53-year-old Reginald Franklin was one of the suspects […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
455K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy