The Chiefs held a 13-0 lead over the Packers at halftime in Week 9 but Patrick Mahomes continued to look miles away from his MVP form. If we’re trying to be positive, the Kansas City Chiefs came out in Week 9 and opened up a 13-0 lead over the 7-1 Packers in the first half. For a team that is facing must-win situations every week at this point, that’s good. But if you were watching Patrick Mahomes and the totality of the game, the positives overall are difficult to find.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO