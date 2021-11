BAL -7 Browns at Patriots. Check out the latest injury information and betting news, and follow TheLines on Twitter. The Miami Dolphins have been a major disappointment in 2021. The Dolphins are 1-7 and scoring just 17.2 points per game. Miami had a season win total of 9.5 wins, and that win total has been adjusted to 5.5 at FanDuel Sportbsook. Miami does play the terrible Texans in Week 9 before returning home to kickoff Week 10 against the Baltimore Ravens with a FanDuel Sportsbook projected lookahead line of Ravens -7. Baltimore is 5-2 and leading the AFC North as they play the Vikings in Week 9 following their bye week. The Ravens have a big advantage at the point of attack and in the running game with QB Lamar Jackson the teams leading rusher. Baltimore is top 3 in the league in rushing with 149 yards per game while Miami is bottom 3 rushing for just 78 yards per game. The Ravens run defense is allowing just 86 yards per game to rank top 4 in the league.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO