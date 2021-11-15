ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

6 people shot in North Philadelphia

Janesville Gazette
 6 days ago

PHILADELPHIA — Three men and three women were shot in a single episode of gun violence Sunday afternoon in a pocket of North Philadelphia. Shots near the intersection of...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLA

2 people shot multiple times in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating after two people were shot multiple times Tuesday evening (Nov. 16). Police say it happened on University Parkway not far from the NSU campus around 6:30 p.m. Officers responded to the intersection of University Parkway and Jefferson Street about gunshots in the area. When they got there, they found a vehicle that had been shot several times, as well as two people suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. One of the victims was airlifted to a hospital in Rapides Parish, while the other was taken to a hospital in Caddo Parish.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Twice In Germantown After Breaking Into Home, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 58-year-old man was shot twice after he broke into a home in Philadelphia’s Germantown section on Sunday, police say. The shooting occurred on the 4600 block of Newhall Street around 4:30 p.m. The 58-year-old broke through a rear window at the home on Newhall Street and was shot in the right shoulder and right thigh, according to police. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition. Police say an arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Philadelphia#West Kensington#Gun Violence#Llc#Inquirer Com#Tribune Content Agency
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police: Four people shot in Newburgh are hospitalized

Four people were shot in the city of Newburgh earlier today in the area of William Street, according to police. All four gunshot victims are hospitalized in stable condition, police said. Police said officers are focusing their investigation around a five-block radius of William Street. Spectrum News 1 will have...
NEWBURGH, NY
KCCI.com

Multiple people shot at Fort Dodge bar

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Early Sunday morning, Fort Dodge police responded to a shots fired call at the Brass Monkey bar. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Police arrived on scene and located a man outside of the bar that witnesses say fired the shots. Inside the Brass Monkey bar...
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Person Shot Near West Philadelphia Barbershop, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  A person was shot in West Philadelphia on Wednesday evening. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at 51st and Market Streets. There’s caution tape placed around the barbershop Major League Cuts. The victim was rushed to the hospital. There’s no word on their condition at this time. Eyewitness News is working to get more information on this developing story. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KTVU FOX 2

3 people shot at 'peaceful vigil' in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three people were shot at what Antioch police described as a "peaceful vigil" at Hillcrest Park on Sunday evening. Police were called at 5:40 p.m. to the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane, where someone fired into a large crowd. The victims were identified as a 17-year-old, a...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS Chicago

Man Shot Multiple Times On Near North Side

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot multiple times in what witnesses believe was a robbery on the Near North Side early Saturday, police said. The 34-year-old man was outside when he was shot twice in the head and three times in the arm in the 100 block of East Illinois Street at about 3:20 a.m., authorities said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition. Witnesses told police they believe the victim was being robbed and they saw a physical struggle ensue. Nobody is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Philly

Temple University Increasing Security In Wake Of Deadly Robbery Near Campus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is increasing security after 18-year-old Ahmir Jones was shot and killed during a robbery earlier this week near its North Philadelphia campus. While police are still searching for the gunmen, the new measures Temple is implementing include increasing university police and bike security patrols, working with the Philadelphia Police Department to deploy more directed patrols as well as monitoring social media accounts so the university is aware of any planned activity around campus. The university says it will also place barriers along Cecil B. Moore and Park Avenue to deter drag racing. “I’ve lived in Philly my whole life so I’m kind of used to the violence already which is not a great thing to say, you know what I mean?” a student named Kayla said. “But I’m happy that they’re increasing the protection for everybody because I know it’s scary, like when we get the notifications every day, like ‘a shooting on Broad, a shooting on Cecil B,’ it’s kind of crazy. So I’m happy they’re taking those precautions.” The university says its walking escort program is available for students, faculty and staff — just call 8-WALK from a campus phone or 215-777-WALK for those using their cellphone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy