MIAMI (CBSMiami) – At Taco Chirido, you get an extra splash of rainwater whether you want it or not. “We really didn’t expect that much rain. It was pouring water the last two days,” said Luis Esqueda owner of the eatery. The result was heavily flooded streets, precisely why Edgewater is now aptly called “Underwater,” by so many of its residents and business owners. “I’ve seen people kayaking on the street and wakeboarding in the neighborhoods a little further away,” said one Edgewater neighbor. “We had like two feet of water coming all the way through here. The storm sewers were sending water out,” explained...

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO