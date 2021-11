Conklin actually led the Vikings in receptions, and co-led the team in targets this week. He was set up for this kind of volume given how much the Ravens had struggled defending tight ends this season. Conklin has emerged as the clear No. 3 pass-catcher in this offense, with K.J. Osborn seeing a combined five targets across the past two contests. Conklin will remain a high-end TE2 for Week 10 against the Chargers.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO