Raiders FB Alec Ingold had his season cut short after tearing his ACL in the Raiders’ Week 10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. Ingold was injured while playing punt coverage and was down in pain before being carted off the field. Ingold was emotional as he left the field, and the Raiders will be without their third-year fullback and special teams contributor for the remainder of the year.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO