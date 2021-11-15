ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petaluma, CA

Scared Bear Found Wandering Petaluma Spends Day in Redwood Tree

 6 days ago

A 500 pound black bear was locked in a...

Authorities giving bear in Petaluma 'a little space'

PETALUMA, Calif. - Authorities are hoping that a little space and some time will allow a bear to climb down a tree and leave a Petaluma neighborhood on its own. As of noon Sunday, the bear was still high up in a tree in southwest Petaluma, according to the California Fish and Wildlife Service.
Bear perches in tree outside Petaluma home

PETALUMA — A bear rambling through Petaluma on Sunday morning has taken up a position in a tree outside a Petaluma home, where animal staffers are keeping a close eye on it, police said. Police warned the public about 2:30 a.m., when the bear was first spotted in the city,...
Petaluma authorities hoping bear will climb down tree on its own

PETALUMA (BCN) Authorities are hoping that a little space and some time will allow a bear to climb down a tree and leave a Petaluma neighborhood on its own. As of noon Sunday, the bear was still high up in a tree in southwest Petaluma, according to the California Fish and Wildlife Service.
Police: Bear spotted in southwest Petaluma neighborhood

Petaluma Police are warning residents to be wary of a bear that was spotted in a southwest Petaluma neighborhood. In two alerts sent before 4:30 a.m. Sunday, police said a bear had been spotted in the area of Raymond Heights, a southwest Petaluma neighborhood street surrounded by other homes. The...
John Ramos
